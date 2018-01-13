Mustangs win battle of Portage in OT

Posted 12:00 AM, January 13, 2018, by

PORTAGE, Mich--- Portage Central entered the night having won three straight against Portage Northern. This one was close throughout and needed overtime to settle it, but the Mustangs would go onto win 51-47.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s