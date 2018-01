× West Michigan’s Most Wanted: Marcello Varnado

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — US Marshals are looking for Marcello Varnado.

He has warrants out for a parole violation and burglary and assault with a dangerous weapon.

They say he has the word “Cello” tattooed on his right hand and may also go by that nickname.

If you know anything more about this or any other fugitive case, you’re asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.