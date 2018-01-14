Funding sought for 19 Michigan outdoor recreation projects

Posted 3:46 AM, January 14, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials are recommending funding for 19 community and state parks, trails and sports facilities.

They would share more than $2.7 million from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is supported by revenues from gas and oil development from the outer continental shelf.

A pot of money from the fund is divided among the states each year.

Funded projects are intended to broaden access to quality public outdoor recreation.

The state Department of Natural Resources endorsed a list of Michigan projects. It will be sent to the National Park Service for approval.

To see which West Michigan parks are on the list, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s