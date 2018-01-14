Hundreds attend ‘Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids’ at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Hundreds of families across West Michigan made their way to the Grand Rapids Public Museum this weekend to visit a very special guest -- A live Mermaid.

"I fell in love with mermaids cause I saw and fell in love with them," said Mackenzie Navis, 10.

But for her there's something much more magical about meeting a mermaid in person. So, she made her way to the Grand Rapids Public Museum to meet one on Sunday at the exhibit called 'Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids.'

Others like Slater Kirby, 11, said seeing the mermaid was a one-of-a-kind experience, but that's not all he wanted to check out.

"The dragons," said Kirby. "I watched videos of dragons sometimes and they breathe dark fire and stuff."

The exhibit runs through May 20, 2018.