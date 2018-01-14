× New Mercy Health location on west side of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mercy Health continues to expand its practice across West Michigan opening a new office space just this week.

The healthcare provider hosted an open house on the west side of Grand Rapids this week.

The new location is on Broadway, in part of the old American Seating factory.

Mercy Health says the space will let them be more flexible in the services they offer, and doctors say all of it will lead to better care.

Dr. Fredric Reyelts, a co-lead physician at the Innovative Primary Care Practice, says, “The space is a little bit larger, it has space designated for team members to have one-on-one conversations with patients, to assist them in their needs, wherever they are.”

The office also has new technology, including lights that track how long a patient has been waiting.