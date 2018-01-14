Police investigate fatal crash in Kent City

Posted 9:49 PM, January 14, 2018, by , Updated at 10:13PM, January 14, 2018

KENT CITY, Mich. — One person is dead after a crash in northern Kent County Sunday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of 18 Mile Road and Tyrone Avenue northeast in Kent City.

Police say David Keith Verduin 49, of Tyrone Township, was traveling eastbound along 18 Mile at the time of the crash. Officials also say the man’s 1997 Honda Civic Civic left the roadway, drove into the ditch and struck a large tree.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

