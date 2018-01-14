Sneak peak at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich. -- The Detroit Auto Show is officially underway giving industry experts and you, the public, a chance to preview new cars before they hit the streets.

The show opened this past weekend for media and car experts and opens to the public on January 20th.

This is the 12th year for the show which takes place at the Cobo Center.

The show features more than 10 million dollars worth of new cars.

Fox 17 got an inside look from the showroom floor from auto expert Nik Miles.

The public has until January 28th to check out the show each day from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. but on the last day the show closes at 7 p.m.