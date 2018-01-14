Snow inspires Kent County man to build snow sculptures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT CO, Mich.-- Snow is the inspiration for a number of snow sculptures every year in Kent county.

Stephen Garcia is the man behind the amazing snow sculpture you may have seen.

He moved here from San Diego 15 years ago with a heart for the sea, but fell in love with the snow.

Garcia is no stranger to the snow, as soon as he sees enough of it on the ground, he starts building his masterpieces.

This pirate ship is one of many he has done in the past, other works include a shark and a train.

The ship can be found off Balsam Road and 4 Mile Road.