Vigils held for slain Grand Rapids father

WYOMING, Mich. -- Michael Scott is mourning the untimely death of his son Marcus. Police said his girlfriend, Alicia Wright, stabbed the 42-year-old on Tuesday.

"I wish we could have got together before this happened. I wish I could have seen him for that last time," the victim's father said.

"It was so senseless for any of this to occur," Scott said.

The elder Scott, who traveled up from Florida, said his son trained in the Navy, worked as a dental tech, and worked his way up through the ranks at his current employer. He said the family wasn't familiar with Wright. But the two moved from North Carolina to Grand Rapids in November when Scott transferred job locations to direct the CSL Plasma on 28th street in Wyoming. That's where his family, friends, and co-workers gathered on Sunday for a vigil to honor their slain co-worker.

Jared Kurtz, a co-worker said, "Everyday, he showed up with a smile on, crack a few jokes, had a great personality, always upbeat."

"He was excited about this new opportunity. He was excited about family, community," he added.

Scott, who leaves behind four children, was also honored Sunday at a vigil held in North Carolina and Lansing. People also released balloons in Texas and Florida.

Michael Scott said, "The people here... I really do thank them for coming out and showing all the love and support for Marcus."

He said he's not looking for vengeance, but he is looking for accountability as justice takes its course.

"I think the justice system will work, and I think it will prevail," Scott said.

He said, "I love him. I'm going to miss him. We all are, and we'll just have to get through this the best we can."

Wright's next court hearing is a preliminary examination. FOX 17 will let you know how the case progresses.