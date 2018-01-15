Accord, Navigator, XC60 take top prize at Detroit auto show

Posted 8:42 AM, January 15, 2018

DETROIT (AP) — Honda Accord was crowned North American Car of the Year while Volvo XC60 took the top prize in the utility category and Lincoln Navigator for trucks.

The winners were revealed Monday morning during the North American International Auto Show at Detroit’s Cobo Center.

The Accord edged out the Kia Stinger and Toyota Camry while the Navigator beat the Chevrolet Colorado and Ford Expedition. Utility finalists were the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Honda Odyssey.

Last year’s winners were the Chevrolet Bolt, Honda Ridgeline and Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

Sixty automotive journalists serve as judges. Eligible vehicles must be new or substantially changed.

Organizers accept no advertising, though automakers try to capitalize on the marketing value of the awards, which are now in their 24th year.

