Celebration of Life planned for Piper 'the Airport Dog'

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The community will come together to remember a four-legged friend that was a staple of the Traverse City area for nearly 9 years.

Piper, ‘The Airport Dog,’ lost his battle to cancer over a week ago.

Piper became famous after photographs and news spread of his job at the Cherry Capital Airport. This 9-year-old dog chased birds off the runway to keep the area safe for planes arriving and departing.

A celebration of life will be held on January 20 at 3 p.m. at the City Opera House on Front Street in Traverse City.

“I’m just overwhelmed again by the outpouring of support. I can tell you this, 100% it’s really helped me because as I said in my post, my heart has definitely been shattered,” Brian Edwards, Piper’s owner, told FOX 17. “I’ll never be able to get through all the thousands of comments and everything, but I just want people to know how much it’s appreciated by me and my family.”