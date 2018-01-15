Lose weight without exercise with My Pure Health Solutions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a time of year that can be a true battle for many. People are still fighting to keep their new year's resolutions, but may be struggling to lose the weight.

My Pure Health Solutions is committed to helping people lose weight and achieve their fitness goals. Dr. Mark McCullough explains how people can lose weight by eating real food to get their metabolism back on track.

Interested in signing up? My Pure Health Solutions has two locations:

3282 Clear Vista Court Northeast #20, Grand Rapids

1346 West Columbia Avenue, Battle Creek

Call one of their two locations, and the first 15 callers will get a $27 consultation and exam (a $99 value.)

Learn more about My Pure Health Solutions or sign up for their program at mypurehealthsolutions.com