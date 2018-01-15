Peoria zoo holds contest to name baby giraffe

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — The Peoria Zoo is looking for help naming its newest resident.

Starting on Jan. 26, people can go to the zoo’s website and for a $1 donation suggest a name for a baby giraffe born this month to Vivian and Taji. It’s also the little sister of a giraffe named Finely.

The (Peoria) Journal Sta r reports that the zoo, which has not put up the list of possible names that voters can choose from, will announce the winning name on March 1.

The zoo says the as-yet unnamed giraffe is bonding with her mom in the Africa exhibit. Weather and health permitting, the zoo will allow visitors to see the giraffes in their quarters beginning Feb. 1.