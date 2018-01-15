Police: Portion of 28th Street closed after Wyoming crash

WYOMING, Mich. — A man was hospitalized Monday after the vehicle he was driving crashed along 28th Street.

The crash was reported at about 5:51 p.m. near Hazelwood Avenue. Wyoming Police say the man’s vehicle left the road and crashed into a pole. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to a release, the crash may have been caused by an unspecified medical issue. The man was unresponsive at the scene and was taken to the hospital. His exact condition is unknown.

Eastbound 28th Street is currently closed between Byron Center Avenue and Sharon Avenue while police investigate the crash. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

The man’s identity was not released.

