Smart Shopper Deals for MLK Day

Some businesses are closed to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., but Smart Shoppers have an agenda to scope out the holiday sales!

Here are a couple of great sales going on across West Michigan.

Carter's "Little Big Sale" is happening at the Tanger Outlet location. Take an extra 30 percent off clearance prices that start at just $2.97.

If thrift store shopping is more your thing, all clothing at West Michigan Salvation Army stores are only 99 cents. This includes locations in Holland, Plainwell, Battle Creek, Kentwood, and Grand Rapids.

It's the last day to snag the magnificent sale items, in store and online, at the GAP. They are offering up to 75 percent off during "The Great Big Winter Sale," which includes everything from accessories to outerwear.

At Adidas, everyone can save up to 50 percent on select styles, including everything from the popular Ultraboost workout sneakers, to a wide selection of superstar brands.

Head to American Apparel and shop the Winter Sale, which ends today. Head to their website, americanapparel.com, and get 40 percent off Winter clothing and accessories. Use the code TAKE40 at checkout to get a great deal.