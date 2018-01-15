Third Monday in January said to be gloomiest day of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Feeling down lately? It might be because the third Monday in January is said to be Blue Monday, according to researchers.

Apparently, years ago, a researcher at Cardiff University in the United Kingdom came up with a mathematical equation based on the weather, debt from the holidays, and failed New Year's resolutions, resulting in the gloomiest day of the year.

But Isabella Goldie, director of development and delivery at the London-based Mental Health Foundation, argues against Blue Monday being real and claims it was created in 2005 to sell summer vacations.

She says it's important to know the difference between feeling gloomy and real depression, seeking help if need be.

Here are some resources if you feel you are struggling with mental illness/ depression:

Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan - (616) 389-8601

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services - (800) 678-5500

Network180 - (616) 336-3909 or Toll Free: (800) 749-7720

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - (800) 273-8255