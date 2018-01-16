Detroit man deported after 30 years in US; leaves wife and kids

Posted 11:00 AM, January 16, 2018, by

DETROIT — A man who lived in Michigan for almost 30 years has been deported.

Jorge Garcia was surrounded by his wife and two children shortly before he boarded a plane to Mexico Monday.

Garcia’s wife Cindy says their family got some bad legal help and it set them back. They have been working on finding him a path to citizenship for the last 13 years.

They recently checked in with immigration services, and that’s when they were told he had to leave.

“Yes, he was brought here at 10 years old and yes, he entered the country illegally, but he has no criminal record… he deserves to be here in a country that he’s known — not Mexico,” Cindy said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Old Bob

    30 years wasn’t long enough for him to take what ever action need to become a resident alien. Lets give him another 30 or 40 years to get it done.

    If there here illegally send them home, just that simple

    Reply