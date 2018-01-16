‘Likely meteor’ — Flashing light seen in skies across Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. -- There were several reports of a flashing light in the sky and a loud boom noise Tuesday evening in southeast Michigan.
FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Joe Kopecek and the National Weather Service say it was a "likely meteor."
FOX 2 Detroit reports that several residents reported the incident from Ann Arbor to Detroit, with some saying they felt the ground shake.
Several dispatch centers in West Michigan say they also received reports of a flash of light in the sky. Reports were made in Barry, Ionia and Ottawa counties.
