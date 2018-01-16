‘Likely meteor’ — Flashing light seen in skies across Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich. -- There were several reports of a flashing light in the sky and a loud boom noise Tuesday evening in southeast Michigan.

FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Joe Kopecek and the National Weather Service say it was a "likely meteor."

After reviewing several observational datasets, the NWS can confirm the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor. We continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor. #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 17, 2018

FOX 2 Detroit reports that several residents reported the incident from Ann Arbor to Detroit, with some saying they felt the ground shake.

Viewer sent this video of what’s being described as #meteor re-entry. A large flash and boom has been felt and seen from Michigan to Chicago. Latest tonight on @FOX2News 10&11 pic.twitter.com/6rXxGjQZlS — Taryn Asher Fox 2 (@TarynAsherFox2) January 17, 2018

Several dispatch centers in West Michigan say they also received reports of a flash of light in the sky. Reports were made in Barry, Ionia and Ottawa counties.