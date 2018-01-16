‘Likely meteor’ — Flashing light seen in skies across Michigan

Posted 8:58 PM, January 16, 2018, by , Updated at 10:36PM, January 16, 2018

DETROIT, Mich. -- There were several reports of a flashing light in the sky and a loud boom noise Tuesday evening in southeast Michigan.

FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Joe Kopecek and the National Weather Service say it was a "likely meteor."

FOX 2 Detroit reports that several residents reported the incident from Ann Arbor to Detroit, with some saying they felt the ground shake.

Several dispatch centers in West Michigan say they also received reports of a flash of light in the sky. Reports were made in Barry, Ionia and Ottawa counties.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 comments