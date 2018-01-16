Fruitport church preps for Night to Shine, needs volunteers

FRUITPORT, Mich. — A local church is taking part in a worldwide event, creating a prom experience for people who may otherwise might not get one.

“For that one night, they weren’t special needs, they were completely special in the eyes of every single person,” said The Lakes Church pastor Todd Ballard. “We believe God looks at them every single day the exact same way, so it’s just an amazing event”

Ballard said that’s the reason The Lakes Church wants to be a part of a Night to Shine, a worldwide event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The Lakes Church opened in West Michigan last October, and Ballard said they’re excited to host this special prom on Feb. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. located within Calvary Christian Schools, 5873 Kendra Rd. in Fruitport.

“These halls will just be lined with kids walking in, some wheel chairs, people along the side clapping, screaming their names,” said Ballard. “It’s just a red carpet experience for these kids.”

All of the 100 spots for guests have been registered, but the church still needs more buddies to accompany each guest.

“They’re basically their date,” said Ballard. “They [buddies] hang out with them, dancing with them, take them to the karaoke room, it’s just incredible.”

Event organizer Kelly Walker said she knew West Michigan is a very generous area, but the amount of donations and support has been far beyond what she expected.

“We had a florist that donated 100 corsages and boutonnieres,” said Walker. “Keep in mind, this event is five days before Valentine’s Day, one of their biggest events of the year and doing all of these, donating them.”

The church is still looking for services for the event ranging from nail technicians for manicures to karaoke machines and CDs.

For more information to donate or volunteer, visit www.nighttoshineruitportmi.com or call (231) 681-3055.