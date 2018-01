× Jack White set to headline Grand Rapids concert

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Detroit-native Jack White, known for as the guitarist of the White Stripes, kicks off his newly-announced “Boarding House Reach” tour in his hometown of Detroit before making a trip to headline a show in Grand Rapids.

20 Monroe Live announced the singer, song-writer will headline a show on Saturday, April 21.

Tickets are now on sale for Ticketmaster Verified Fans and they will go on sale to the public on January 26 at 10 a.m.