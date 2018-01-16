× MDOT: Overpass over US-131 to be closed for months

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The 100th Street overpass over U.S. 131 is expected to be closed now for months, after two semi-trucks struck it last week.

John Richard, MDOT spokesperson, tells FOX 17 that design plans are still being worked out and new steel beams need to be ordered. He says it could take more than six months to repair the bridge.

Two semi-trucks with extra high shipping containers hit the overpass at about 10:00 p.m. Friday January 12, while heading northbound. All lanes of U.S. 131 are reopened and the ramps to and from 100th Street are open as well, but drivers cannot pass over the bridge.

100th Street traffic is being detoured to either 84th Street to the north or 142nd Avenue to the south.

The crashes damaged the beams of the overpass and the bridge deck and railing.