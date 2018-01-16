There’s plenty of winter gear in stock at Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus

Posted 11:00 AM, January 16, 2018, by , Updated at 10:59AM, January 16, 2018

While most places are already trying to liquidate their winter gear, leaving people with slim pickings, Bill and Paul's Sporthaus continues to keep their shelves full of all kinds of winter gear.

Not only do they have a full stock of winter gear, but they also provide maintenance services on winter sport gear like snowboards, skis, snowshoes and more.

Once the gear is good to go, check out these on-snow programs Bill and Paul's is hosting:

Winter Fun Day- Saturday, February 3
Roselle Park, Ada
Cost: Free
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Your Turn: A Women's Ski Event- Friday, February 23
Caberfae Peaks, Cadillac
Cost: $79 per person
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus is located at 1200 East Paris Avenue Southeast in Grand Rapids.

For more information on their events and products, visit billandpauls.com or call (616)-458-1684.

