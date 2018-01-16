There’s plenty of winter gear in stock at Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While most places are already trying to liquidate their winter gear, leaving people with slim pickings, Bill and Paul's Sporthaus continues to keep their shelves full of all kinds of winter gear.

Not only do they have a full stock of winter gear, but they also provide maintenance services on winter sport gear like snowboards, skis, snowshoes and more.

Once the gear is good to go, check out these on-snow programs Bill and Paul's is hosting:

Winter Fun Day- Saturday, February 3

Roselle Park, Ada

Cost: Free

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Your Turn: A Women's Ski Event- Friday, February 23

Caberfae Peaks, Cadillac

Cost: $79 per person

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus is located at 1200 East Paris Avenue Southeast in Grand Rapids.

For more information on their events and products, visit billandpauls.com or call (616)-458-1684.