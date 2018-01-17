× Grand Rapids joins initiative to address local issues using data

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids has been chosen as one of five new cities to participate in a national initiative to address local issues using data and evidence.

The Bloomberg Philantropies’ What Works Cities is now working in 100 cities. The program launched in 2015 to help cities with between 100,000 and 1 million residents to use data and evidence in the public sector.

Grand Rapids is the first Michigan city to participate in the program. The program Wednesday added Grand Rapids, Columbia, SC, Honolulu, HI, Irving, TX and Long Beach, CA.

“When cities know how to put data at the core of their decision-making, they’re equipped with the tools to best solve local challenges and serve their communities,” said Simone Brody, executive director of What Works Cities in a press release.

Grand Rapids plan on implementing “randomized control trials to increase the effectiveness of its programs and intiatives.”

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said in a press release that the partnership “will strengthen our commitment to ensuring fair and equitable distribution of city services, resources and assets.”

For more, visit whatworkscities.org.