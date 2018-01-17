Kent Co. hospitals limiting visitors due to spread of flu virus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids area hospitals are limiting visitors to help stop the spread of the flu to patients and others.

The Kent County Health Department issued the statement on behalf of Spectrum Health, Mercy Health, Metro Health-University of Michigan Health, Mary Free Bed and Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services. The conditions are being put into place to protect vulnerable patients.

Patients are also being asked to limit the number of people who accompany them to office and clinic visits.

Visitors are asked to be healthy when visiting and if you are sick or have been exposed to people who are sick, you should not visit the hospital.

The limits will be in place until further notice.