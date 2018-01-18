Family says father criticized online after decision to take son off life support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A Grand Rapids family is grieving over the loss of a young boy who died days after being injured in a crash on US-131. The crash killed his pregnant mother.

3-year-old Guillermo Arreola was a passenger in a car that stalled Jan. 7 along US-131 near Franklin. The car was struck by a truck, killing his mother Valery Arreola and her unborn child.

Relatives tell FOX 17 that Guillermo suffered numerous serious injures in the crash, including a fractured spine. It left his father in the unimaginable position of having to decide to take his son off of life support.

Guillermo's aunt Abigail Calixto says that because of the severity of his spinal cord injury, doctors said he would never walk again.

"He had very severe brain damage," she said. "He didn't know who was his father, his uncle or his brother."

Calixto says her brother Maximiliano Velasco, who is Guillermo's father, struggled hard with the decision.

"It's not a decision my brother made by himself," she said. "It's a decision he made by talking with doctors."

With the family struggling through the decision, they are shocked at what some are saying about them.

"There's been several comments on social media where they are saying that my brother is a bad father for doing that," Calixto said. "So we are just asking for some respect for him because they woulnd't know what they would do if they were in his shoes."

The family is having a private funeral this weekend. They have a GoFundMe page set up to help cover the costs.