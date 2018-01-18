× Former boyfriend of Ana Carrillo sentenced to minimum of 40 years for murder

WYOMING, Mich. – The former boyfriend of Ana Carrillo will spend at least 40 years in prison for her murder.

Andrew Hudson was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years for 2nd degree murder in the death of Carrillo last fall. Hudson pleaded guilty to the 2nd degree charge, as well as to Tampering with Evidence.

Judge Mark Trusock said that Hudson will not be eligible for parole until he is 79 years old.

Carrillo’s mother, Bertha, asked Hudson during her victim’s statements, “I want to know why he took my daughter, my baby, my first born? He took a mother away from her kids.”

Carillo’s sister called Hudson a “monster” and that “he deserves to rot.”

Hudson’s attorney said that Hudson is very remorseful and “never intended to take things as far as he did.”

Hudson told the court, “There’s nothing I can say or do to bring Ana back… I’m sorry.”

Judge Trusock told Hudson that the killing of Carrillo was “senseless” and that there was no excuse and no justification.

