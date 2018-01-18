Gilmore Car Museum 2018 Speaker Series starts Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that Henry Ford had experimented with what many consider an "oddball" X8 engine layout to replace the simple 4-cylinder Model T? Or that Walt Disney had a connection to Kalamazoo and the early development of the Gilmore Car Museum?

Did these questions spark your curiosity? Learn the stories behind these questions and even more at the Gilmore Car Museum in their new lecture series.

The Gilmore Car Museum is the nation's largest auto museum located just 45 minutes south of Grand Rapids. They're open all year round with nearly 400 cars on display, along with having guests speakers coming in to talk about people of the past and how they influenced the auto industry.

Their first lecture series starts on Sunday, January 21 titled "Henry Ford's X Engine: Replacing the Model T," featuring automotive historian, Don Lacombe. There will be a new lecture series every Sunday now through March. Click here for a complete schedule of the lecture series.

The Gilmore Car Museum is located on 6865 Hickory Road in Hickory Corners. For more information on these events, visit gilmorecarmuseum.org or call (269)-671-5089.