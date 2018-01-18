Grand Rapids police asking for tips to solve double homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Investigators are asking for tips in a double homicide that happened Wednesday in SE Grand Rapids.

Germaine Brown, 46, and her grandson, King Talbert, 2, were shot and killed in a home in the 200 block of Montgomery Wednesday.

Grand Rapids Police held a press conference Thursday, asking for tips.

"Every life is precious, and it is devastating that we are now engaged in a double homicide investigation," said Captain Kurt Vanderkooi Thursday afternoon.

Chief David Rahinsky told reporters that they are actively pursuing leads, but "we believe that there is somebody out there in this community that may know an additional piece to this puzzle which will help us bring the perpetrator to this horrific crime to justice."

Police say they aren't limiting specifics as the timeframe for the crime because they want anyone who saw anything unusual to come forward.

They are also looking for anything anyone may hear from others regarding the crime.

If you have information, you should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3404 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.