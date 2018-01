Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Grand Valley State women's basketball team took care of business Thursday night at the DeltaPlex with an 80-40 win over winless Lake Superior State in the 2nd of 3 Downtown Thursday's.

Natalie Koenig scored a game-high 22 points and Jenn DeBoer did a little bit of everything with 5 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Lakers host rival Ferris State Saturday night at 6 p.m. back on campus in Allendale.