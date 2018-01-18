Judge denies Nassar’s request to end ‘media circus’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. - Dr. Larry Nassar, facing his third day of listening to victim's impact statements at his sentencing, wrote a letter to the judge saying that he didn't know how much more of the testimony he could take.

Over 100 victims of Nassar are giving their statements over four days of sentencing. Nassar faces 40 years in prison for assaulting young girls and women during medical exams, including several gymnasts and athletes at Michigan State University and other schools.

Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina questioned what Nassar was asking for in the letter. As part of his plea deal, Nassar agreed to listen to the victims. Judge Aquilina told Nassar that the "media circus" should not be a surprise to him.

Nassar had complained that the judge sat Nassar in the witness box so that media could take his picture. In reality, Nassar is seated where he is so the victims don't have to turn around to address him.

