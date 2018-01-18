Local businesses to compete in 12th annual Bloody Mary Mix-Off on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a festival that was made just for Leigh Ann Towne! The Spring Lake Heritage Festival is once again getting ready to mix it up to see who makes the best drink in the 12th annual Bloody Mary Mix-Off on Saturday.

SEveral local bartenders will be mixing their version of a Bloody Mary for everyone who comes out to the festival. While sipping on the red drink, people can enjoy some live music, enter 50/50 raffles and a silent auction.

All proceeds will go towards next year's Spring Lake Heritage Festival.

The festival is happening from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Spring Lake Holiday Inn.

For contest details or more information on the festival, visit slheritagefestival.com