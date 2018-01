Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- After nearly two years of battling cancer, Georgetown Township Fire Department Captain Al Feenstra lost his fight.

Feenstra served on the department for 27 years and when he was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016 the community rallied to raise money for medical expenses.

The fire chief said that Feenstra was friend to everyone that he met.

Funeral arrangements haven't been announced yet.