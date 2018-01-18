Muskegon bridal shop closing after 24 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- A popular bridal shop in Muskegon is closing after more than two decades in business.

Carol Whitsell, owner of Carol's Bridal and Tuxedo, has been surrounded by women talking about love and marriage for 24 years. She says that's exactly the reason she's retiring: for love.

Her husband Bill was diagnosed with lung cancer three years ago, and now she's putting spending time with him at the top of her list.

Just a few years after marrying Bill, she opened the business on Apple Avenue in Muskegon.

"I just love the girls when they find a dress," Carol said. "You can just tell when you get your dress you'll know what I mean. It's either they laugh or they cry."

Carol has just nine days left before closing up shop for good.

"It's getting to feel sad, but we'll get through it and then we'll go on to another phase in our life," she said.

Carol says she and Bill would like to travel more in their retirement, but adds that she'll miss seeing all the brides, the dresses and her employees.

"It just feels like home, like your second home, so that's what I'll miss," she said.

Carol's Bridal Shop closes for good on Jan. 27. Right now, all wedding dresses are at least 50 percent off.