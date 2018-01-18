Muskegon Township firefighters waiting tables for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich-- Firefighters in Muskegon County will be putting down their hoses and picking up plates all for a good cause this week.

On Friday, members of the Muskegon Township Fire Department will be serving as guest waiters at G & L Chili Dogs off Apple Avenue in Muskegon. The Department will be helping raise money for the Fill The Boot Campaign, which helps fight Muscular Dystrophy.

Friday will be the second time the department is out at G & L. During a similar event on January 5, the Muskegon Township Firefighters raised $1,200 for the cause.

If you'd like to help donate, the department will be at G & L from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.