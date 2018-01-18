Oil refinery outage may cause gas prices to spike, report says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Much of the Great Lakes can expect to pay more at the pump after a refinery outage in Illinois.

Gasbuddy.com reports the outage will cause wholesale gas prices to jump nearly 10-cents per gallon by Thursday or Friday.

Michigan drivers may see gas prices spike between $2.65-$2.79 a gallon as a result.

Other states that may be impacted include Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Check to see prices of gas in your area here.

