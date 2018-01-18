× Police: Missing Walker teen with Down Syndrome found safe

WALKER, Mich. — The City of Walker Police Department says a 13-year-old boy with Down Syndrome has been found safe, less than two hours after a “Missing Child” post on social media.

Mason Werdon had been reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Richview Avenue NW. Walker Police said they were told he had walked away from home. According to a Facebook post, the concern was that Mason has “limited verbal skills” and might not be able to tell someone his address or phone number.

But “through a coordinated effort with Walker PD, Kent County Search & Rescue, family, friends and neighbors, the boy was found safe at approximately 8:15 p.m., nearly two miles from the home”.

Police say Werdon was driven to a hospital for a precautionary hypothermia check.