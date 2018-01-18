Study highlights true cost of educating students

Posted 3:27 AM, January 18, 2018, by , Updated at 03:28AM, January 18, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Business and education leaders across the state have announced the results of a study that evaluate the true cost of student achievement in our state.

The comprehensive study looked at how schools are funded.

The results found that the cost per student in grades K-12 is almost $10,000 a year for just classroom time.

The cost to educate a preschooler is more than $14,000, according to the study.

Now, leaders are calling on the public to join the conversation on how to give all students a chance at academic success.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s