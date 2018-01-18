× Study highlights true cost of educating students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Business and education leaders across the state have announced the results of a study that evaluate the true cost of student achievement in our state.

The comprehensive study looked at how schools are funded.

The results found that the cost per student in grades K-12 is almost $10,000 a year for just classroom time.

The cost to educate a preschooler is more than $14,000, according to the study.

Now, leaders are calling on the public to join the conversation on how to give all students a chance at academic success.