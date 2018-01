We talk about slowing down in bad weather and giving us a lane. The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp. They never made it. Please give us a lane. pic.twitter.com/rNnV5WXjQG — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 18, 2018

DETROIT, Mich. – Michigan State Police have yet another video to try to convince you to slow down and keep your eyes on the road while driving.

Police in Detroit tweeted the above video Thursday. The incident happened Wednesday morning about 10:30 a.m. on the M-39 ramp to I-96.

There is no word on injuries in the crash. From the video, the tow truck driver and the officer escaped injury.