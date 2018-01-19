ACLU looking into Michigan State Police racial profiling

WEST MICHIGAN, Mich. — The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is and asking Michigan State Police whether troopers are racially profiling the drivers they pull over.

After receiving multiple complains from drivers, the ACLU is looking into whether or not troopers pull over people of color more than white people . Many of the complaints were made specifically about a stretch of I-94.

In the first quarter of 2017, nearly 50 percent of individuals pulled over were people of color, according to records obtained by an attorney of ACLU.

About a year ago, similar concerns were raised, resulting in Michigan State Police adopting a new policies that require troopers to report driver’s racial identities.

The letter was sent by ACLU to MSP on Thursday. MSP hasn’t publicly responded to the letter.