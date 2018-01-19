Kalamazoo Central knocks off Mattawan in SMAC East Showdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich--- Kalamazoo Central entered the night on a 34 game SMAC East winning streak, but Mattawan entered the night undefeated on the season and looking for their first win against the Maroon Giants since 2007. The Maroon Giants jumped out to an early lead and never gave it up behind 17 points from senior Darius Pruitt. Kalamazoo Central extended the streak to 35 games with the 55-47 win over the Wildcats.