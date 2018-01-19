KALAMAZOO, Mich--- Kalamazoo Central entered the night on a 34 game SMAC East winning streak, but Mattawan entered the night undefeated on the season and looking for their first win against the Maroon Giants since 2007. The Maroon Giants jumped out to an early lead and never gave it up behind 17 points from senior Darius Pruitt. Kalamazoo Central extended the streak to 35 games with the 55-47 win over the Wildcats.
Kalamazoo Central knocks off Mattawan in SMAC East Showdown
-
Maroon Giant girls knock off Mattawan to improve to 7-2
-
Henry Ford edges out Kalamazoo Central in Don Jackson Holiday Invitational
-
Hamilton defeats Zeeland East in an OK Green matchup
-
Mr. Basketball candidate leads East Lansing past Ottawa Hills
-
Portage Central 24, Kalamazoo Central 14
-
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
Western Hockey Beats Miami In OT
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
Blitz Week 10 Preview
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central runs to State Title
-
-
Kalamazoo Christian defeats Hackett to sit atop the SAC Valley
-
Late bucket lifts East Kentwood to win over Forest Hills Central
-
CMU rallies past rival WMU 35-28 to win Cannon Trophy