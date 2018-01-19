Lake Co. fire determined to be homicide; police looking for trail camera videos

Posted 11:05 AM, January 19, 2018, by

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police say that a fire that killed a Lake County woman last week is being treated as a homicide.

Evelyn Louise Ware, 79, was found dead after a house fire on Lakola Road in Ellsworth Township on January 10.  The Lake County Medical Examiner has ruled Ware’s death a homicide.

Michigan State Police is also for anyone with surveillance systems or trail cameras in the area of Lakola Road and 14 Mile Road  to contact the Mt. Pleasant police post at 989-773-5951, so the videos could be reviewed for possible evidence.  Anyone with information or tips should call the Cadillac Area Silent Observer at 231-779-9215 or 1-800-528-8234.

