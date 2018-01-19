× Michigan State asks AG to review Nassar events

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State University Board of Trustees is asking Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette to review events tied to the Larry Nassar case regarding Michigan State University’s involvement.

“We are making this request because we believe your review may be needed to answer the public’s questions concerning MSU’s handling of the Nassar situation.” Click here to read the entire letter: MSU BOT Letter to AG 011918 (PDF)

The letter, signed by the board: Brian Breslin, Joel Ferguson, Dianne Byrum, Melanie Foster, Dan Kelly, Mitch Lyons, Brian Mosallam, and George Perles, claims that MSU has not been involved in a cover-up and has been working diligently with outside counsel in the Nassar case.

Dr. Larry Nassar has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting young girls and student athletes while he was the team doctor for MSU Gymnastics and other student athletes. Over 100 athletes have been giving victim statements this week at the sentencing of Nassar. He faces 25-40 years in prison for assaulting girls at MSU. He has already been sentenced in federal court to 60 years in prison for child pornography.

Several of the victims, and now other lawmakers and public officials, have said that the school has not been transparent in how they handled complaints about Nassar and that President Lou Anna Simon to resign.

