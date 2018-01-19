1 dead in Comstock Twp. crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department says that one person is dead and another person is in critical condition after a crash Friday afternoon.

The three-vehicle crash happened at Sprinkle Road and East Main Street at about 3:15 p.m.

Authorities say one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. At least one other person was critically injured.

Southbound Sprinkle was closed after the crash but has since reopened.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.