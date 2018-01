Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- Grand Valley State outscored Ferris State 23-10 in the 2nd Quarter Saturday night at the Fieldhouse Arena in a 76-57 win.

Jenn DeBoer (South Christian) and Natalie Koenig each scored 19 points for the Lakers. Leah Humes led the Bulldogs with 14 points.