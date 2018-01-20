Local lawmakers respond to government shutdown

WEST MICHIGAN — Local lawmakers are taking to social media after the U.S. government shut down at midnight Friday.

This of course after Congress failed to overcome a partisan divide over immigration and spending.

Michigan Republicans also responded to Friday’s shutdown saying in part the shutdown leaves over 82,000 Michigan children without healthcare.

The group went on to say Senator Debbie Stabenow refused  to support a compromise spending bill which would have kept the federal government open until February 16.

Sen. Stabenow has not yet responded.

Other Michigan congressmen took to social media in response to the shutdown:

 

