Local lawmakers respond to government shutdown

WEST MICHIGAN — Local lawmakers are taking to social media after the U.S. government shut down at midnight Friday.

This of course after Congress failed to overcome a partisan divide over immigration and spending.

Michigan Republicans also responded to Friday’s shutdown saying in part the shutdown leaves over 82,000 Michigan children without healthcare.

The group went on to say Senator Debbie Stabenow refused to support a compromise spending bill which would have kept the federal government open until February 16.

Sen. Stabenow has not yet responded.

Other Michigan congressmen took to social media in response to the shutdown:

The #SchumerShutdown is disappointing to say the least. I join my colleagues @RepJackBergman @RepMikeBishop @RepHuizenga @RepMoolenaar and @RepWalberg in calling on the Senate Democrats to stop playing games and finish their work. pic.twitter.com/8q5Zg1yytz — Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) January 20, 2018

The #SchumerShutdown has occurred… still waiting for action. — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) January 20, 2018