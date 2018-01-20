× Missing man found dead in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police say a man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead in Holland.

Samuel Rodriguez, 22, was reported missing January 15 in Holland. Police say he was last seen in the area of 15th and Lincoln the night before.

The burgundy hat Rodriguez was last seen wearing was found on the ground and authorities decided to search the area late Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Holland Department of Public Safety, the man’s body was found partially covered in snow just of a walking path in a wooded area.

Police reported no foul play was suspected, but an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

If you have any information call the Holland Police Detective Bureau at 616-355-1150 or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.