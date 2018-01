Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- Noah King scored 19 points and Zach Hankins added 16 points and 10 rebounds as Ferris State (10-1, 20-1) beat rival Grand Valley State (5-6, 10-9) 87-81 Saturday night at the Fieldhouse Arena.

The Bulldogs were 18-25 from the free throw line while the Lakers were just 2-4.

Grand Valley State got 22 points from Hunter Hale and 21 from Myles Miller.

Ferris State has now won 20 games in 4 straight seasons.