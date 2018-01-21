Foggy Saturday with a light drizzle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly cloudy sky with a low cloud deck and foggy conditions. Reduced visibility can be seen at any point throughout the day and even heading into Monday. The northern Indiana national weather service issued a dense fog advisory for our southern counties until 1 o’clock this afternoon. A very light rain drizzle is expected for the daylight hours until late Sunday evening a possible light rain shower will be seen mainly south of I-96. Temperatures remain well above average working back into the lower 40s.

Overall from Sunday through Monday expect about an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall across West Michigan. Steady rain will start to push in overnight Sunday into Monday morning and stay in the area with some heavy rainfall at times. Monday afternoon we can see some dry time before more scattered showers push back in late Monday evening. Once we get on the back edge of the system colder air will wrap around bringing snow shower chances for Tuesday.

West Michigan will see temperatures dip during the middle of the week before more mild air on January standards moves back in by the end of the week. Partly to mostly sunny skies will return during the second half of the work week.