Police investigating drive-by shooting in Kentwood

Posted 4:40 AM, January 21, 2018, by , Updated at 05:46AM, January 21, 2018

KENTWOOD, Mich. --Police are currently investigating a drive-by shooting in Kentwood.

This happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of East Beltline and 28th Street.

Police say that the car that was shot at, went off the road and into the grass in front of businesses at the corner.

One person was injured and was transported to the hospital.

The shooter is still at large.

Southbound East Beltine is closed at 28th Street while police investigate.

We have a crew on scene working to learn more details

