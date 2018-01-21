Police investigating reported robbery at Little Caesars on Leonard Street
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say they are searching for a suspect following a reported robbery at a pizza place on Leonard Street on Sunday.
It was first reported around 8:36 p.m. at Little Caesars located at 1245 Leonard Street NW in Grand Rapids.
The suspect was described as a white male in his 40’s with a red bushy beard, wearing a green jacket with white stripes.
A weapon was implied, but not seen.
Police say an undisclosed amount of money was taken and there were no reported injuries.
learnedmylesson25
Little Caesars has been robbed more than someone going to a used car lot.It’s a good ATM for getting money for drugs in a pinch.