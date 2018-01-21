Police investigating reported robbery at Little Caesars on Leonard Street

Posted 9:14 PM, January 21, 2018, by , Updated at 09:30PM, January 21, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say they are searching for a suspect following a reported robbery at a pizza place on Leonard Street on Sunday.

It was first reported around 8:36 p.m. at Little Caesars located at 1245 Leonard Street NW in Grand Rapids.

The suspect was described as a white male in  his 40’s with a red bushy beard, wearing a green jacket with white stripes.

A weapon was implied, but not seen.

Police say an undisclosed amount of money was taken and there were no reported injuries.

 

1 Comment